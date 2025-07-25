Public Urged to Stay Vigilant Ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day

Today is World Drowning Prevention Day and the Irish Coast Guard, RNLI, and Water Safety Ireland are coming together in solemn reflection — remembering all those who have tragically lost their lives in Irish waters and calling on the public to take simple but crucial steps to prevent further tragedies.

This year’s message is clear: “Anyone can drown, no one should.”

Since the start of 2025, 42 people have drowned in Irish waters — nine more lives than during the same period last year. Behind each statistic is a family, a community, and a life cut short. These tragic incidents are a stark reminder of the very real dangers posed by the sea, rivers, lakes, and other open water environments, especially during warm weather when more people head to the water to cool off and socialise.

The Coast Guard, RNLI, and Water Safety Ireland are united in encouraging everyone — whether walking near the shoreline, swimming, boating, or simply enjoying time outdoors — to take personal responsibility for water safety. Their message: know the risks, plan and prepare, and look out for each other.

Water Safety Tips Everyone Should Follow:

Check weather and tides before any trip near or on the water.

Avoid rip currents – even strong swimmers can be swept away.

Choose lifeguarded beaches and never swim alone.

Stay within your depth – always swim where you’re comfortable.

Wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid if you’re on or near water.

Supervise children at all times around water.

Tell someone your plans – and when you’ll return.

Bring a means to call for help – like a fully charged mobile phone or a marine VHF radio.

If You Get Into Trouble in the Water: Float to Live

Tilt your head back with your ears submerged.

Relax and try to breathe normally.

Move your hands and legs gently to stay afloat.

It’s okay if your legs sink – everyone floats differently.

Once calm, try to call for help or swim to safety.

If You See Someone in Trouble:

Don’t attempt a rescue unless you’re trained. Instead, dial 112 or use marine VHF Channel 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.

Stay aware. Stay prepared. Respect the water.

For more information and safety resources, visit:

