Pulitzer Prize winner Paul Muldoon opens SETU exhibition at Wexford Arts Centre

South East Technological University (SETU), in partnership with the Wexford Arts Centre, is delighted to present the annual Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Art exhibition entitled ‘Aiteall – fine spell between two clouds’, which was officially opened by renowned Irish poet and Pulitzer Prize winner, Paul Muldo

The exhibition showcases the work of final-year graduates of the Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Art students from SETU’s campus in Wexford. Aiteall captures mundane but extraordinary aspects of contemporary life, reflecting a tangible and intrinsically human world, conscious of its faults and triumphs featuring the work by Beata Dudzik, Sarah Holden, Áine Kelly, Anna McKinstry, and Kate Murphy.

The standard of the artwork exhibited by the students was endorsed by RDS Visual Arts Awards, who proactively seek to identify exceptional talent. The top prize is the Taylor Art Award which has been awarded since 1860 and is worth €10,000. The RDS Curators judged the Aiteall exhibition and nominated two student’s artwork Sarah Holden and Anna McKinstry.

Speaking at the opening, Paul Muldoon pointed to the nuanced character and engaged thinking manifest in the graduate art works, reminding us of the vital importance creativity plays within the community. Professor Veronica Campbell, President of SETU, said, “I am delighted to welcome you to SETU’s annual Fine Art Graduate Exhibition. The artwork on display here attests to the high standard of learning and work that is achieved in SETU’s art course, and its subsequent contribution to the wider cultural world.”

Commenting on the ongoing partnership between SETU and Wexford Arts Centre, Elizabeth Whyte, the centre’s Executive Director said, “We are very proud of our long-time partnership with SETU’s School of Art and Design in Wexford. This degree programme is very important for supporting the vibrant visual arts sector in Wexford, in the future and beyond. This is our 50th anniversary for the arts centre supporting artists in the Wexford community. We are delighted to host the graduate exhibition and to provide the graduates their first professional art gallery exhibition experience. We wish them the best and look forward to following their future as visual artists.”

During the last four years, the students of SETU’s campus in Wexford have developed, experimented, and honed their personal artistic practices. This exhibition marks the start of each artist’s professional career, showcasing and celebrating their ongoing ability, dedication, and determination to create strong visual work exploring themes and issues at the very core of everyday life.

The opening also featured an accompanying exhibition from SETU students entitled ‘Social Canvas’, on display in the Dr Billy Colfer Gallery until 21 May 2024. This is a collaborative project between third-year Art and Visual Communication and Design students alongside members of various community-based groups in Wexford including Enniscorthy Men’s Shed, members of the Traveling Community, the Wise Dollies of Enniscorthy, Down Syndrome Enniscorthy, and Martina Leacy’s dance classes.

On the importance of these partnerships, Prof Campbell said, “The power of socially engaged art, a concept embedded in our art course curriculum, is about using art as a tool for social impact and collaboration. I want to thank all the community groups for welcoming our students and staff into your worlds and trusting them with your stories. Thank you to lecturing staff at SETU for your tireless contribution to your students. And to Liz Whyte and the team at Wexford Arts Centre, and Dyren O Callaghan from Creative Places Enniscorthy, thank you for your continued partnership of this wonderful annual event and for your support of SETU and the broader arts community in Wexford.”

For more information on SETU’s Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Art, visit setu.ie

For information on AITEALL – fine spell between two clouds, visit www.wexfordartscentre.ie/aiteall/

Related