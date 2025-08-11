Radio & TV outages In The Coming Days

Many people will be subjected to radio and TV outages in the coming days.

It’s due to engineering work being carried out at 2RN transmitters across the country.

The works impacting radio and TV – are being carried out by 2RN – the RTÉ Transmission Network DAC.

For the next four days between 9 am and 5pm – there will be outages and periods of reduced power at Mount Leinster in Carlow.

At the transmitter in Maghera County Clare, works will take place today and tomorrow between 9am and 6pm impacting Saorview and Radio.

In county Kerry, the Maamclassach transmitter will be subject to a complete outage between 10am and 5pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

In County Donegal, works will begin on the Moville transmitter between 12 and 2pm on Wednesday, impacting all radio services.

And in County Louth – the Clermont Carn transmitter will be subject to a complete outage between midnight and 6am on Thursday.

2rn apologise for any inconvenience caused by what they described as necessary works.

