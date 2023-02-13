Rail line or greenway to replace disused rail section between Rosslare and Waterford

Tensions are increasing over the future of a disused section of rail line between Rosslare and Waterford.

Arguments in support of the rail line to be reinstated claim that Rosslare needs to have a freight line to be considered a tier one port.

Speaking last Friday on South East radio, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan spoke of his support for reopening the rail line for freight and eventually for passengers, as part of a Western Atlantic Rail Corridor running from Rosslare to Ballina, that would act “as a centre of the development of the South East”.

Opposition to the reinstatement of the rail line want a greenway to be installed. Paul Kehoe TD put forward his argument for the installation of the Greenway when speaking with Alan Corcoran on Mondays morning mix.

According to the TD “It was closed down 13 years ago because of lack of use” and he believes that even if it is reinstated, it will be disregarded again for the same reasons. He believes “it will cost 70 million euro to bring this rail line back to full use”.

Rosslare based Councillor Jim Moore who is in favour of the greenway plan says that if Minister Ryan is going to move in favour of reopening the line then he needs to proceed with the decision without delay as the debate “has gone on far too long”.

Members of the South East on Track pressure group are calling for a rail review report to be published.