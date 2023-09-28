Ramsgrange Community School in Co Wexford crowned Battery Recycling Champions

Students in Ramsgrange Community School in Co Wexford were crowned Battery Recycling Champions for their exceptional efforts in collecting the equivalent to 82,000 used AA batteries for recycling during the last school year.

Their achievement was recognised by WEEE Ireland’s Schools Battery Recycling Competition, with students winning a €2,000 sports voucher to commend their commitment to sustainability.

Entering its 12th year, the nationwide recycling initiative resulted in the collection of the equivalent of 2million AA batteries across the country from last October to March 2023.

This diverted a haul similar in weight to five school buses from landfill and enabled the batteries’ valuable materials to be re-used.

The programme experienced its most successful year yet.

Now WEEE Ireland, the country’s largest e-waste and battery recycling scheme, is once again calling on primary and secondary students throughout Ireland to participate in the vital initiative this year.

TV and radio presenter Laura Woods helped launch the countrywide drive – which also supports LauraLynn Children’s Hospice – this week.

“As a mother to two school-going kids, it’s great to see this generation take on such an important challenge with enthusiasm and break all previous records,” she said.

“Not only are their recycling efforts making a massive contribution to a greener environment but they are helping all the children and families who rely on LauraLynn’s services and support.

“A big well done to the winning schools who knocked it out of the park during their last school term. And best of luck to them and all the other schools across the country taking part this school year.”

The initiative encourages the involvement of teachers, families and wider communities to help students collect as many used batteries as possible.

Returning for a new school year from October, it is open to all primary and secondary schools which collect at least 10 full 5kg battery boxes in WEEE Ireland battery recycling counties – with prizes for the schools who collect the most.

“Binning batteries is a big problem because the materials lost to landfill are increasingly in short supply,” said Leo Donovan, CEO of WEEE Ireland.

“Plus, the harm to the environment, including animals and plants, can often be severe.

“This really important programme means students can play their part in preventing this. It always gets a great response from them, their teachers and the wider community, and I’d urge more to get on board this year.”

As well as benefiting the environment, every battery recycled with WEEE Ireland also goes towards a donation fund for LauraLynn.

Interested schools can visit weeeireland.ie for more information on the competition and to order WEEE Ireland Blue Battery boxes.

Related