Ramsgrange Set to Benefit from New Public Water Supply

Ramsgrange is set to be connected to the public water system following a significant funding announcement last week.

The long-awaited decision, welcomed by local councillor Michael Sheehan, marks a key milestone for the community. Ramsgrange had been facing difficulties with its water infrastructure, a challenge that had hindered development and growth in the area. However, with funding now allocated, Ramsgrange will be included in the wastewater treatment network, bringing the village in line with nearby communities like Arthurstown and Ballyhack, which have already been successfully connected.

Speaking to South East Radio News Councillor Sheehan expressed his enthusiasm for the development, highlighting the crucial role this connection will play in supporting new housing projects. With public water now available, developers, landowners and local residents will be able to begin building new homes, a vital step for the future of Ramsgrange.

Sheehan emphasized that this infrastructure upgrade is a major boost for the local economy and community, allowing for sustainable growth in the years to come.

In addition to the positive impact on housing, the water system upgrade will also benefit Ramsgrange National School. As Chairman of the Board of Management for the school, Sheehan noted that the viability of rural schools across County Wexford has been increasingly under threat due to declining enrolment numbers. However, with the promise of new families moving into the area, Sheehan is hopeful that this development will breathe new life into the school, ensuring its future for generations to come.