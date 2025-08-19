Rare 233-Acre Farm in Ballyrory, Gorey Headed for September Auction

A substantial 233-acre holding in Ballyrory, just outside Gorey in Co Wexford, is set to go under the hammer on September 19, offering a rare opportunity to acquire a large block of quality farmland in the region. The property, which spans gently rolling parkland sheltered by mature trees, includes a traditional but unoccupied period residence, stone outbuildings, and modern farm infrastructure.

“It’s a very fine farm,” says auctioneer David Quinn, “You’d typically see farms of 40 to 50 acres — only a handful of larger blocks like this come up for sale in a year.”

Previously run as a drystock and suckler enterprise, the land has been well maintained by the late owner’s family and remains in agricultural use.

The residence, while empty for some years, retains its character and could potentially be restored with the help of the government’s vacant property grant. Surrounded by traditional stone structures and accessed through a stone arch, the property carries significant charm.

The farm will be offered in four lots to appeal to a range of buyers, including young farmers looking to expand or those in the dairy sector — which is particularly strong in this part of north Wexford.

The auction takes place at 2pm on Thursday, September 19, at the Ashdown Park Hotel in Wexford. The guide price for the full holding is between €2.5 million and €2.6 million.

