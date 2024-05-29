Record number of animals being surrendered to the WSPCA

The Wexford SPCA say they have never had so many animals surrendered to them.

The society, who are celebrating their 75th anniversary this year, say the level of neglect that the animals come in is shocking.

Grooming and trimming in particular is an major issue with many different kinds of breeds needing regular maintenance in this area.

Barbara Bent said it’s becoming a major issue with animals coming in in deep distress with matted coats & skin peeling underneath. Flea infestation is also an issue.

Ms Bent is appealing to the public that if they see an animal in distress or if they are having difficulty themselves to get in touch with them as soon as possible as prevention is key.

You can contact the WSPCA on 053 91 43919

