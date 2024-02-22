Record number of home commencements across Wexford in January 2024

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has published its monthly data on the number of Commencement Notices (residential construction starts) for January 2024.

In Wexford the data shows that home building is off to a strong start, in the first month of 2024 there have been commencement notices for 39 homes, a robust increase on the same period in 2023 (17 units).

Nationally, the data shows that Commencement Notices for 3,357 new homes were received by Building Control Authorities in January 2024. This is an increase of 59% on the number of new homes commenced in the same month last year (2,108 units) and the highest number of units commenced in January since records began in 2015.

The strong growth in commencements nationally has continued into 2024 and indicates that supply, which is key to addressing our housing needs, continues to increase and that a robust stock of new housing is in the pipeline.

