Record Numbers Attending Counselling Services At A Gorey Charity

A Gorey-based mental health charity has reported a significant rise in the number of young girls presenting with active suicidal thoughts and self-harming behaviours.

The organisation, now known as Futures In Mind—formerly Talk To Tom—is currently providing counselling support to a record 95 individuals each week.

According to the charity, the highest demand is within its child and adolescent services, with increased use of mobile phones, tablets, and social media identified as major contributing factors to the growing mental health challenges among young people.

