Record Turnout for Wexford Science Festival 2025

Wexford Science Festival saw record-breaking attendance over the past fortnight, with audience numbers for a wide range of events soaring across the county, according to the organisers.

From the National Opera House to local libraries, community centres, and schools, crowds flocked to the free and interactive events. Provisional figures suggest that up to 4,500 people attended various festival activities.

This year’s Science Week theme, Then: Today: Tomorrow, was a huge success, with new events that captivated audiences, said Eoin Gill, Director of CALMAST, the STEM engagement centre at South East Technological University.

“We introduce new events to the WexSci programme every year to keep our audience engaged and expand our reach. We are grateful to Research Ireland for their support, along with our speakers, hosts, local sponsors, and supporters,” Gill said.

With a strong base of world-class STEM employers and significant R&D activity in Wexford and the southeast, Gill highlighted the importance of STEM education in the region. “The level of enthusiasm we’ve seen this year gives us great hope for the future of the sector and for inspiring the next generation to pursue rewarding careers in STEM.”

The festival offered a variety of events that attracted large crowds, including shows by Sue Carvell and Ken Farkuhar at the Opera House, Tina Keating’s exploration of gemstones, and Joanne Donohoe’s talk on the brain’s memory function, which was a hit at both Cushinstown Women’s Shed and Priory Quay in New Ross. Cas Kramer’s talk on genetics at Selskar College and Wexford Library also captured the audience’s imagination.

