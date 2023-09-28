Recovery operation to get under way off the Wexford coast this afternoon

The recovery operation to retrieve the trawler stranded off the Wexford coast which has been at the centre of the biggest drugs bust in the history of the state is set to get underway around lunchtime today.

The trawler, had been monitored by the Irish Naval Service for more than two days when it ran aground on a sandbank 2 kilometres off the coast of Blackwater late on Sunday night.

The ILV Granuaile which is a multifunctional vessel that can operate in difficult sea conditions, has departed from Dun Laoghaire to aid with the retrieval of the trawler.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly confirmed at a press conference yesterday that the trawler had been a ‘vessel of interest’ since last Friday 22nd September.

The plans is now to take the trawler onshore to carry out a full search and forensic investigation.

