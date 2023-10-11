Recruitment drive offers opportunity for people in Wexford to get involved in the renewable energy sector

A major recruitment drive has been launched today to try and get more young people involved in the renewable energy industry.

Wind Energy Ireland has established the Work In Wind campaign which aims to increase Ireland’s workforce in one of the fastest growing areas of international business.

It comes as the Wind Energy Trade Show kicks off in Dublin this morning with the Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney set to give the keynote speech.

Wexford Senator Malcolm Byrne says that there is real opportunity in this sector in County Wexford:

“There are enormous opportunities in renewable energy. Its not just important from a green perspective but also from an energy security perspective. For us in County Wexford where we are going to see a big growth in offshore renewables and also the fact that MARA the new regulatory agency for renewables is based in Wexford, we are going to see lots of opportunities for young people and not so young people in this sector.”

