Regenerative Farming Takes Centre Stage in Enniscorthy

From Friday, May 30th to Sunday, June 1st, Enniscorthy will host a powerful and inspiring three-day event dedicated to the future of farming — one that works with nature instead of against it.
Organised by Moyne Veterinary Hospital, this regenerative farming seminar will take place across two local venues: The Riverside Hotel and Enniscorthy Castle. With a lineup of expert speakers, practical demonstrations, and family-friendly activities, the event aims to deepen understanding and share real-world stories about how regenerative practices are transforming Irish farms — economically, environmentally, and ecologically.
Regenerative farming is an approach focused on restoring soil health, increasing biodiversity, and reducing dependency on chemical inputs. By enhancing the humus layer — the living sponge-like topsoil that can hold up to 100 times its own weight in water — farmers are seeing reduced input costs, healthier animals, and more resilient crops.
In Ireland’s South East, organic matter in soil has dropped to as low as 2%. As input costs spiral, some farmers are looking for a new path — one that’s proving to be not just sustainable, but profitable.
Friday, 30th May – Riverside Hotel
Mike Walsh (SETU lecturer & dairy farmer)
-
Farming without chemical inputs for 7 years
-
Slashing input costs and boosting herd performance
-
Multi-species swards and enzyme-enhanced slurry
David Wallis (DANU Project Coordinator)
-
5-year EU-funded study across 12 farms
-
Nitrogen use cut by up to 70%, insecticide use eliminated
-
Real-world results from Irish grassland and tillage farms
Tommy Tierney (Tillage Farmer, Kildare)
-
9 years of no-till farming
-
Halved his costs while maintaining yield
Bronagh O’Kane (Beef & Sheep Farmer, NI)
-
5 years into her regenerative journey
-
Candid reflections from a new generation of farmers
Fraser & Jonathan Rothwell
-
Father and son dairy duo share their first-year progress since last year’s seminar
Saturday, 31st May – Enniscorthy Castle: “Conversations in the Castle”
Dr. Verner Wheelock
-
Renowned author & lecturer
-
The impact of food quality on human health
Tommy Heffernan (Vet)
-
Microbiome links: from soil to animals to humans
Yvanna Greene
-
Bees and biodiversity: restoring balance in the landscape
Sunday, 1st June – Enniscorthy Castle
Alan Poole (Farming With Nature Ambassador)
-
Enhancing biodiversity as a core farming strategy
Silja Harms (Herbalist)
-
“Herbal Heroes” workshop & DIY herbal salve making
Mary Reynolds
-
Chelsea Flower Show Gold Medalist
-
Best-selling author & rewilding advocate
-
Closing talk on becoming “guardians, not gardeners”
Tickets for each day are available via Eventbrite:
-
Friday 30th May – Ground Rules
-
Saturday 31st & Sunday 1st June – Conversations in the Castle
For bookings, visit: Eventbrite.ie and search for “Ground Rules” or “Conversations in the Castle”.