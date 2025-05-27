Regenerative Farming Takes Centre Stage in Enniscorthy

From Friday, May 30th to Sunday, June 1st, Enniscorthy will host a powerful and inspiring three-day event dedicated to the future of farming — one that works with nature instead of against it.

Organised by Moyne Veterinary Hospital, this regenerative farming seminar will take place across two local venues: The Riverside Hotel and Enniscorthy Castle. With a lineup of expert speakers, practical demonstrations, and family-friendly activities, the event aims to deepen understanding and share real-world stories about how regenerative practices are transforming Irish farms — economically, environmentally, and ecologically.

Regenerative farming is an approach focused on restoring soil health, increasing biodiversity, and reducing dependency on chemical inputs. By enhancing the humus layer — the living sponge-like topsoil that can hold up to 100 times its own weight in water — farmers are seeing reduced input costs, healthier animals, and more resilient crops.

In Ireland’s South East, organic matter in soil has dropped to as low as 2%. As input costs spiral, some farmers are looking for a new path — one that’s proving to be not just sustainable, but profitable.

Friday, 30th May – Riverside Hotel

Mike Walsh (SETU lecturer & dairy farmer)

Farming without chemical inputs for 7 years

Slashing input costs and boosting herd performance

Multi-species swards and enzyme-enhanced slurry

David Wallis (DANU Project Coordinator)

5-year EU-funded study across 12 farms

Nitrogen use cut by up to 70%, insecticide use eliminated

Real-world results from Irish grassland and tillage farms

Tommy Tierney (Tillage Farmer, Kildare)

9 years of no-till farming

Halved his costs while maintaining yield

Bronagh O’Kane (Beef & Sheep Farmer, NI)

5 years into her regenerative journey

Candid reflections from a new generation of farmers

Fraser & Jonathan Rothwell

Father and son dairy duo share their first-year progress since last year’s seminar

Saturday, 31st May – Enniscorthy Castle: “Conversations in the Castle”

Dr. Verner Wheelock

Renowned author & lecturer

The impact of food quality on human health

Tommy Heffernan (Vet)

Microbiome links: from soil to animals to humans

Yvanna Greene

Bees and biodiversity: restoring balance in the landscape

Sunday, 1st June – Enniscorthy Castle

Alan Poole (Farming With Nature Ambassador)

Enhancing biodiversity as a core farming strategy

Silja Harms (Herbalist)

“Herbal Heroes” workshop & DIY herbal salve making

Mary Reynolds

Chelsea Flower Show Gold Medalist

Best-selling author & rewilding advocate

Closing talk on becoming “guardians, not gardeners”

Tickets for each day are available via Eventbrite:

Friday 30th May – Ground Rules

Saturday 31st & Sunday 1st June – Conversations in the Castle

For bookings, visit: Eventbrite.ie and search for “Ground Rules” or “Conversations in the Castle”.

