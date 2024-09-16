Relay for Life Wexford raise €297,471 vital monies for cancer services

Relay for Life Wexford have wrapped up another monumental year. They closed off the year at a tree planting ceremony at Ferrybank yesterday (Sunday 15th September).

Each year in Ferrybank they take all the candle bags which would have the lined the pitch in Pairc Carmen Wexford and they get incinerated. But this happens in a very special way. Debbie Franks who was speaking on Morning Mix explained more, ” All the ashes from the candle bags are then brought out to our tree out at FerryBank and we scatter the ashes with the tree. We dig a trench around the tree and the ashes are scattered and we bury the ashes with our tree. This is a little place of remembrance for anybody that has attended relay, come out to support us, support someone that they’ve lost to cancer

and they come out and they can sit at this tree. It’s a little memorial tree.”

Melrona O Neill who was also in studio shared the total amount of monies raised with thanks to teams and supporters, €297,471. Melrona said from Little Acorns, big things will grow and a whole community has been nurtured in the process.

This money is set to change lives.

The fundraising last year went to 223 nights of night nursing, 510 counselor sessions, 617 volunteer drives, 523 headline contacts.

The funds also support research, which is a huge important part of what they do at the Irish Cancer Society because without the research advancements wouldn’t be made.

This year volunteers to the event are being recognised. There were 120 volunteers and there is a chance for people to vote for them via the Wexford Volunteer website.

There is a photo competition which is an opportunity for anyone who has volunteered in County Wexford to go on to the Wexford Volunteer website and enter a photograph that they think showcases them volunteering. Melrona said, “So we have put an entry in as the committee and we’ll be shouting out to our community to put an entry in for themselves. So you can vote on the Volunteer website. So Volunteer Wexford.ie.”

There is also a dinner dance on November 2nd which will go directly towards 2025 Relay.

Debbie and Melrona both said on behalf of the committee and behalf of everyone in Wexford, just say thank you. A massive thank you to all the teams that took part. Each team and each team member played a vital role in bringing hope and support to those who are affected by cancer.

