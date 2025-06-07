Renewed Optimism in Enniscorthy as Slaney Plaza Cinema Hits the Market

The potential sale of a prominent building in Enniscorthy could lead to a renewed sense of hope for the town.

That’s the view of Independent Councillor Jackser Owens, who was commenting following the old Slaney Plaza cinema building having been put on the market for sale earlier this week.

The premises, which has an asking price of €400,000, has been closed since 2011, but attracted a lot of interest late last year when a TikTok video showed that the building’s interior was still in very favourable condition.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Councillor Owens said that he doesn’t know what will happen with the building when it’s sold, but that he has many hopes for it:

“It’s another building that will be opened that has been closed down for many years – the same as Murphy Floods was, and there’s 35 car parking spaces going in there shortly, and that was closed for many years; an eyesore in the middle of our town. But let’s hope we’ll see the cinema opening. I don’t know what’s going to happen to it, but I would love to see a cinema in it again. I’d love to see a Play Zone in there either. So where we go from there, I don’t know, but it’s great to see new buildings opening in town.”

