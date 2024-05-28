Renovated Fr. Murphy Cottage, Boolavogue officially opened by Minister of State , James Browne TD.

The Minister of State James Browne TD and Cathaoirleach of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Cllr. Pip Breen officially opened the restoration works to his cottage at the Fr. Murphy Centre in Boolavogue.

Speaking about the works, Padraig Sinnott Chair of the Fr Murphy Centre said that the condition of the cottage’s roof had deteriorated to an extent that the building was no longer accessible. Funding was sourced through Creative Ireland’s 225 Commemoration of the 1798 Uprising to complete the restoration. A new timber frame was installed to support the reed thatch that is traditional to Co. Wexford’s thatched buildings. Padraig Sinnott thanked those involved in bringing about the renovation with special mention to Catherine McLoughlin, former Heritage Officer with Wexford County Council.

Minister of State James Browne TD also thanked the Committee the local councillors and officials of Wexford County Council their work in bringing the renovation project to completion. He noted the support of Creative Ireland in funding the initiative and thanked Minister Heather Humprey’s. The Minister and Cathaoirleach then cut the ribbon that was tied between two pikes in front of Fr. Murphy’s cottage door and a rousing rendition of Boolavogue concluded the event.

