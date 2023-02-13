Rents in Wexford increase by 18.9% making it “impossible” for people to find a home

Aontu Councillor Jim Codd was commenting on the latest rental figures for Wexford on South East radios Morning Mix today. He believes that housing is “a runaway train” and is in “freefall”.

The Councillor says renting is “impossible” in the county and “this is a problem for people who are in so-called well-paid jobs”.

With over three thousand people on the housing waiting list with Wexford County Council, a local Councillor says rental properties in the private sector are fast becoming way out of reach for those looking to rent.

Rents in Wexford soared by a further 18.9% last year to an average of €1,248 monthly. It’s the second highest increase in the South East region and higher than the national average of 13.7%, the highest figure since Daft.ie began recording the data.

Elsewhere in the region, Waterford City saw a 20.2% while Carlow was up 15.4%.

The average rent nationwide now stands at €1,733.

There were just over 1,000 homes available to rent nationwide on February 1st, down over 20% on the same date last year.

As of today, there are currently 29 properties to rent in Co. Wexford on Daft.ie.