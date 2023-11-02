Repairs successfully completed and water supply returning for customers in Wexford Town

The burst on a pipeline that caused low pressure and water outages in Wexford Town has now been repaired.

Full supply should be restored by this evening or tomorrow morning to affected areas.

Uisce Eireann released the following statement this evening:

Uisce Éireann has successfully completed emergency repairs on a trunk water main supplying Newtown Water Treatment Plant, Wexford.

Once the burst was identified, water service crews were immediately dispatched and worked for hours repairing and refilling the trunk water main. Every measure was taken to reduce the impact to homes and businesses in Coolcots, Barntown Clonard, Townparks, Whitemill, Whiterock, Clonard, Mulgannon, Carricklawn and surrounding areas of Wexford Town and to restore the water supply as quickly as possible.

While repairs are now complete, the prolonged outage has resulted in reservoir levels at Newtown and Coolcots running low. The reservoirs and water network are currently refilling. However, due to the loss of treated water in storage, it may take until late this evening for water supplies to return to all areas, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Jim Fitzgerald, Regional Operational Manager at Uisce Éireann said: “We would like to thank the affected communities for their patience as the water supply returns to the network. To help Newtown and Coolcots Reservoirs to refill as quickly as possible, we are appealing to customers to continue to conserve water until the network recovers.”

Following this type of work, occasionally issues such as cloudy water (air bubbles), discolouration or internal airlocks may arise. For advice on how to resolve these issues please visit www.water.ie/help/supply/after-an-outage/.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Uisce Éireann continues to provide detailed, real-time, and local information about water service and supply issues on www.water.ie. The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and updates are also issued via Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @IWCare. Business customers can sign up to Uisce Éireann’s text alert system to receive updates on supply interruptions over four hours in duration at www.water.ie/business-updates. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit www.water.ie/vulnerablecustomer

