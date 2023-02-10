Rescue missions continue as death toll rises in Turkey and Syria

Over 21 thousand 700 people have died as a result of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, with the search for potential survivors continuing.

The Irish aid agency GOAL says it’s going through ‘heartbreak’ after 26 members of its staff died following the disaster. It says some staff members are still unaccounted for.

Bangor-based charity ‘K9 Search and Rescue’ is flying a team out from Dublin airport to Turkey today.

Dog handler Kyle Murray says “This is what we train for. The dogs we are sending are USAR dogs (Urban Search and Rescue) and specialise in detecting people in collapsed building structures”.

Search dogs Max and Delta, both black Labrador’s have been involved in recent high profile searches in Creeslough and although this most recent call is on a much larger scale, Ryan knows that their highly trained dogs are perfectly suited to help.

“Being a self funded charity we would encourage local people to support our efforts which will allow us to stay as long as it takes to complete this search and rescue. We would be grateful of any support in the coming days and weeks.”

Please donate if you can.

www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=GQ5CFT27JCDC6

https://gofund.me/5f4cc53b