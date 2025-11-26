Revenue Officers Seize Cigarettes In Rosslare Europort

Revenue Officers in Rosslare Europort have seized 145,980 cigarettes.

The cigarettes, branded L&M Blue Label, Marlboro, and Parliament, have a retail value of over €131,710 representing a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €104,120.

The cigarettes were discovered when, as a result of routine profiling, an accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from France was stopped and searched. The truck and trailer were also seized.

A man in his 60s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

