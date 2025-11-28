Revenue seize cannabis resin with an estimated value of €1.2m in Rosslare Europort

Gardaí have arrested a man following a seizure of drugs worth approximately €1.2m by Revenue Officers at Rosslare Europort, Co. Wexford yesterday, Thursday 27th November 2025.

204kg of suspected cannabis resin with an estimated value of €1,200,000 was seized by Revenue Officers following the search of a vehicle which had disembarked from a ferry.

The man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Co. Wexford.

The illicit drugs with an estimated value of €1,224,240 were discovered when, as a result of routine profiling, an accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from France, was stopped, scanned and searched by Customs officers. The seizure was made with the assistance of Revenue detection dog Mollaidh.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public. have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Related