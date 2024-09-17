Revenue seize contraband worth over €613,000 in Rosslare & Dublin

Over the course of recent days, Revenue officers made the following discoveries as a result of risk profiling:

26,360 litres of beer at Rosslare, with an estimated value of over €105,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €49,200,

18.5 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €370,600, whilst examining parcels at a premises in Dublin.

Various quantities of other illicit drugs, with an estimated value of €2,500, were also discovered, with the assistance of detector dog Grace. The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels originating from the United Kingdom, India, Canada and Thailand and were intended for addresses nationwide.

In addition, a quantity of retail goods was recovered, with an estimated value of approximately €135,500. The retail goods were seized due to infringements of Intellectual Property Rights.

The alcohol arrived in Rosslare via an accompanied trailer which had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France and following an investigation both the trailer and the alcohol products were seized.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

The alcohol seized in Rosslare (worth approximately €105,000) consisted of the following brands: Carlsberg Special Brew, Debowe, Desperado, Karpackie, Kestrel Super, Kronenbourg, Lech Premium, OJ Premium, Perla, San Miguel, Skol Super, Stella Artois, Tyskie, Warka, Zubr and Zywiec.

The various quantities of illicit drugs seized in a Dublin premises (with an estimated value of €2,500) comprised: 141.3mls of cannabis oil, 24.6g of cannabis resin and 1307 Diazepam, Zolpidem, Zopiclone, Benzodiazepine and Tapentadol tablets.

Investigations are ongoing

