Revenue seize contraband worth over €718,000 in Rosslare, Dublin, and the Midlands

Over the course of the past week (week commencing 19/08/2024), Revenue officers examining parcels at premises in Dublin and the Midlands seized approximately 23.5 kgs of butane honey oil, 9.4 kgs of herbal cannabis and 513g of ketamine with a total combined value of €690,500, during the course of numerous operations. Various quantities of other illegal drugs, with an estimated value of €3,600, were also seized.

The illegal drugs were discovered, as a result of risk profiling, in parcels that originated in the USA, the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, India, Canada and Thailand and were intended for addresses nationwide.

Revenue officers also seized a quantity of retail goods, with an estimated value of €19,600, due to infringements of Intellectual Property Rights.

Separately, Revenue officers from Rosslare were granted a three-month cash detention order by a judge following the seizure of €2,000 in cash. It is suspected that the cash is the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

Lastly, a quantity of alcohol with a retail value of over €2,300, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €1,300, was seized in another standalone operation.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

