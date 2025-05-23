Revenue seize e-Bikes and e-Scooters with an estimated retail value of €4.5 million in Wexford

Over the course of recent days, Revenue officers have executed search warrants, resulting in the seizure of in excess of 4,000 e-Bikes and a small number of e-Scooters, at two separate locations in Wexford as part of an operation targeting the illegal importation of e-bikes.

The estimated potential retail value of the seizure is €4.5 million.

The estimated potential loss to the Exchequer with respect to import duties is €2.3 million.

As part of an ongoing investigation Revenue officers searched, under warrant, two warehouses at separate locations in the Wexford area discovering a significant number of e-Bikes and a small number of e-Scooters. Ancillary items and spare parts were also discovered. These e-bikes and e-scooters are believed to have been destined for sale on both the national market and the wider EU market.

A number of individuals are assisting with enquiries.

Revenue is working with OLAF (the European Anti-Fraud Office) in this investigation, to protect the EU’s financial interests against what is believed to be part of an international smuggling operation being conducted across the EU.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing campaign targeting the illegal importation of products into the State and the wider European Union. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Related