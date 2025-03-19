Struggling Town Centres suffering over regulation

Town centers, once the heart of communities, are now struggling with empty buildings and declining local economies. Recent discussions among local councillors have highlighted a growing concern about the lack of people living in these central areas.

Over-regulation, particularly strict fire and building codes, have rendered many town center buildings uninhabitable. Adding to the issue, preservation orders, which aim to maintain the historic integrity of these structures, often prevent necessary renovations, causing further deterioration.

While some may argue that the buildings are not suitable for modern living, there is potential to transform these spaces. People who do not require large homes, could benefit from living over shops in town centers, as they are close to essential amenities. However, these options are currently limited due to the restrictive regulations in place.

To solve this issue, Independent Councillor Paddy Kavanagh is suggesting a re-evaluation of current regulations, allowing for modifications to older buildings while still maintaining their historical value.

With proper adjustments, it is possible to make these spaces livable once again, breathing new life into town centers.

Speaking to South East Radio News he said, “There are solutions to every problem – it’s like, what do people do that have these properties? We’re encouraged by preservation orders to preserve them. Do people just leave them there or have nobody in them? Even shop units are vacant in an awful lot of towns because planners have given permission to the bigger supermarkets on the outskirts of town with Parking and everything else. Somebody has to come up with solutions to reinvigorate the town centers and that is bring people back in, bring people back into town. Don’t be letting the towns die.”

Related