Rise in Car Thefts and Theft from Vehicles in Wexford

Wexford Gardaí are warning the public about a noticeable rise in car thefts and thefts from vehicles in recent weeks.

Speaking on Morning Mix Wexford Sergeant Niall Maher said while the increase is not dramatic, it is “noticeable and being looked at closely.”

He confirmed that many of the stolen vehicles have been recovered.

Gardaí are urging van owners not to leave tools or valuables inside vehicles overnight — especially when parked in isolated areas or hotel car parks.

“Where possible, secure your vehicle and avoid leaving valuables behind, even though the responsibility shouldn’t fall on victims.”

Gardaí are appealing for CCTV, dashcam footage, or any information that might assist in their investigations into car theft

