Rising Energy Costs and Support for Older People: A Call for Targeted Assistance

Frank Dillon, Head of Communications at Alone, the charity for older persons, has expressed deep concerns about the financial strain older people are facing due to rising energy costs. As energy credits are withdrawn, Frank Dillon highlights the alarming number of people, particularly older adults, struggling with utility bills. Alone’s research shows that nearly 45% of those reaching out for support are seeking help due to utility arrears. With the removal of universal energy credits and the upcoming cost of storm damage being passed on to consumers, Mr Dillon is calling for targeted financial support from the government to ease the burden on vulnerable groups.

The impact of these rising costs is particularly concerning for older individuals on the state pension, who already face challenges with managing their finances. Frank Dillon stressed the importance of ensuring that older people automatically receive the cheapest tariff when they qualify, as switching providers is often difficult, especially for those without internet access. He also advocated for an increase in the fuel allowance, as it has not kept up with inflation and is no longer sufficient to meet the current energy demands.

In addition, Frank Dillon emphasised the need for better access to home retrofitting grants to help older people reduce their energy bills. He called for more straightforward, paper-based application processes and for upfront costs to be absorbed, making it easier for older homeowners to insulate and upgrade their homes. Mr Dillon noted that many older people live in poorly insulated homes, and addressing this could help lower their energy usage and improve their quality of life.

On a local level, Alone continues to support individuals in County Wexford, where the charity has assisted over a thousand people. The most pressing issues in the area are loneliness, social isolation, and health concerns, with over 150 people currently waiting to be matched with a volunteer. Financial difficulties and legal issues are also common among those seeking assistance. Frank Dillon encouraged people to reach out to Alone if they or someone they know is in need of support, stressing the importance of community involvement in addressing these issues.

