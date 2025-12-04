RNLI Lifesavers from Wexford Prepare for Christmas Callouts

As Christmas approaches, the RNLI is launching its Christmas fundraising appeal, highlighting the dedication of volunteer lifeboat crews, including those in Wexford, who are preparing to spend the festive season on call.

Each year, RNLI lifeboats respond to over 100 emergency callouts during the Christmas period. In 2024 alone, there were 119 launches. Regardless of the weather, crews at Courtown, Wexford, Rosslare Harbour, Kilmore Quay and Fethard are ready to leave their own celebrations to answer the call and save lives at sea.

The critical work of these volunteer crews is made possible by the generosity of the public, whose donations fund the training, equipment and lifesaving gear that ensure crews can respond to emergencies and return home safely.

One example of this dedication is the close-knit team at Wexford RNLI where uncle and niece Andy and Edel Ennis volunteer together. By day, the pair work as electricians, but in their spare time, they are committed to training as volunteer crew members on the inshore lifeboat.

Edel, who was inspired by Andy to join the RNLI, started her training in 2024. She recalls, “I’d seen Andy volunteering and wanted to do something long-term. When a spot opened, I jumped at the chance to train as part of the lifeboat crew.” Although she hasn’t been on a callout yet, Edel has responded to two pager alerts, gaining valuable experience and insight into the teamwork and calm required in an emergency.

Andy, a crew member at Wexford RNLI for four years, says his motivation comes from his time working on fishing boats. “I’m happier at sea than on land,” he explains. “Volunteering with the RNLI is my way of giving back and I enjoy being part of such a supportive team.”

For both Andy and Edel, the greatest reward comes from knowing they’re helping their community. Edel adds, “There’s no feeling like bringing someone home safely, especially at Christmas. People can still get into trouble in the water and we’re always ready to leave our own celebrations to help.”

The RNLI’s lifesaving work is only possible thanks to public donations. To support the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal and help fund the essential equipment and training crews need, visit RNLI.org/WinterAppeal.

Related