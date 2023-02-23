Road Closed at scene of fatal road traffic collision on N25 in Ballinaboola

Gardaí are currently carrying out a “thorough” investigation at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the N25 in Ballinaboola in which a local man in his early forties died last night. Local diversions remain in place.

The collision occurred at approximately 7:10 p.m. Wednesday and involved two cars and a tractor.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two juvenile female passengers of this vehicle were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious Injuries.

The two male drivers of the other vehicles, aged 70s and 30s, were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

Sergeant Niall Maher issued an appeal on South East Radio this morning:

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling along this route between 6.40 pm and 7.15 pm on Wednesday 22nd February are asked to make this footage available to the Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.