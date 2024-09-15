Road Closures for Sunday stages of Wexford Volkswagen Rally

There are a number of road closures today (Sunday) as the Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally continues. The closure are listed below:
Stage numbers: 10-13-16
Stage name: Killinick
Road Closure Times: 08:16 to 18:32
Road Nos.: L3064-1 / L3064-2 / L7109-1 / L7109-2 / L3065-2 / L7111-1 / L300653-1 / L71111-2 / L71111-1 / L7109-4 / L7113-5 / R736-37 / L7117-1
Townlands: Twelveacre, Ballymacushin, Lough, Allenstown Little, Glaglig, Allenstown Big, Bennettstown, Heaths, Muckstown, Coldblow, Hardyglass, Rathrolan, Cotts, Ring, Ringknock, Ballymacane, Millknock, Churchtown, Sigginstown, Walshestown, Knockhowlin, Paradise, Ballyboy, Linziestown, Ballyboher, Churchtown, Grageen, Grahormick, Hilltown, Garryhack, Jonastown, Yoletown.
Stage numbers: 11-14-17
Stage name: Carrig on Bannow
Road Closure Times: 08:54 to 19:10
Road Nos.: L7063-1 / L70631-1 / L70641-1 / L7064-1 / L9005-1 / L30481-1 / L3048-2 / L3048-3 / L7077-1 / R736-22 / L7078-1 / L3070-3 / L7119-1 / L7119-2 / L3070-2 / L3070-1 / R736-17 / R736-16
Townlands: Edwardstown, Levitstown, Scurlogebush, Woodgraigue, Holmanhill, Ambrosetown, Gurlins, Johnstown (Duncormick), Craigue Little, Coolhull, Coolseskin, Cullenstown, Ballygow, Danescastle, Carrick, Grange (Bannow), Bannow
Stage numbers: 12-15-18
Stage name: Foulksmills
Road Closure Times: 09:32 to 19:48
Road Nos.: L3033-1 / L3030-5 / L7023-2 / L7023-1 / L4025-3 / L7020-1 / L7020-2 / L7020-4 / L3030-3 / L7025-1 / L7022-2 / L7024-1 / L3032-5 / L30325-1.
Townlands: Raheenduff, Horetown North, Cullenstown, Assagart, Shanowle, Cullenstown, Deerpark, Tottenhamgreen, Shawstown, Dungeer, Ballybeg, Bricketstown.