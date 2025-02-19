Roads Budget continues to come under fire

The Roads budget continues to make the headlines as a NorthWexford TD calls out the poor condition of the counties roads

Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin says he has witnessed this over the past 10 and a half years.

Speaking to South East radio News the TD said that nearly a third of the roads need full reconstruction, and a €190 million investment is required, due to decades of underfunding and cuts

Despite hopes for more government investment under the new administration, Wexford has received less funding this year compared to the previous year

