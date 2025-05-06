Rockin’ Food Festival 2025 Draws Record Crowds for a Sensational Weekend in Wexford

Wexford, 6 May 2025 – The Rockin’ Food Festival made a triumphant return to Enniscorthy over the May Bank Holiday weekend, drawing unprecedented crowds and celebrating the very best of food, music, and family fun. From 2nd to 4th May, the festival brought a powerful sense of community, colour, and creativity to the streets of the historic town.

This year’s festival saw record-breaking attendance, with thousands flocking to enjoy a weekend of top-quality artisan food, lively entertainment, and unforgettable experiences. The vibrant atmosphere was especially palpable on Sunday, with footfall hitting an all-time high.

Festival Organiser Amanda Whitmore commented “We are absolutely thrilled with the success of this year’s Rockin’ Food Festival. The atmosphere in Enniscorthy was electric from start to finish. Seeing so many people enjoying everything from local food and live music to kids’ entertainment and cookery demos was incredibly rewarding. It’s a true celebration of our community, our creativity, and our county—and we’re so grateful to everyone who played a part in making it such a memorable weekend.”

— Amanda Whitmore, Festival Organiser

Local Producers Take the Spotlight

The Food Marquee became a hub of flavour and discovery, showcasing an outstanding array of local producers.

Ian Mernagh from All About Nectar captivated audiences with his passionate talks on bees, while a live observation hive fascinated both children and adults throughout the weekend.

A host of beloved Wexford food businesses proudly represented the county, including:

Mór Taste, Zaeire Artisan Chocolates, All About Nectar, Naturally Cordial, Elderberry Cordial, Earth Food, Wexbury, Isle of Crackers, La Kav Wines, Killowen, Al Wadi Falafel, Mamma Dels South African Cuisine, Clovelly, M&M Meats, The Little Robin, The Holy Grail, Gillen’s Café, and Casa d’Galo.

In addition to local favourites, artisan food vendors from across the country served up mouth-watering dishes to thousands of happy visitors.

Cooking Demos That Inspired

The live food demo stage drew large audiences eager to learn from some of Ireland’s top culinary talents. Celebrity chefs Kevin Dundon and Edward Hayden delivered energetic and insightful sessions, while local chefs Warren Gillen from Gillen’s Café and Paul Hynes (La Côte Restaurant) highlighted the best of Wexford produce.

From further afield, Matthew Brownie of the Skibbereen Food Company took the stage as part of the West Cork Food Producers, and Lorraine from The Queen Bean showed aspiring bakers how to make the perfect scones in her delightful demo aswell as Alistair from Socafro, Afro Caribbean wowed attendees with his charismatic love of food.

A Rockin’ Musical Lineup

The music in the Market Square kept festival-goers entertained with the best of local and international rockabilly bands. Their high-energy performances combined with the dazzling appearances of the Southeast Rock ’n’ Roll Club, whose dancers brought retro flair and unstoppable energy to the party.

The colours, vibrancy, and vintage vibes of the music created an atmosphere unlike any other!

Fun for the Whole Family

Families were spoilt for choice with free street entertainment, a lively kids’ disco in St Mary’s Church Grounds, and creative experiences hosted in Enniscorthy Castle, where artist Caroline Bergin and the Rathnure Pantomime Society delivered interactive workshops and fun-filled performances.

A true crowd favourite returned again this year—The Big Wheel, standing tall in the funfair, offered panoramic views and thousands of rides across the weekend. The funfair itself was bustling with excitement, drawing families and thrill-seekers from morning to night.

Looking Ahead

Festival Chairman Eric Barron commented:

“This year’s Rockin’ Food Festival exceeded all expectations. The atmosphere, the turnout, the incredible support from producers, musicians, performers, sponsors, and our amazing community—it was nothing short of phenomenal. We’re so proud of what this festival has become. The Rockin’ Food Festival was made possible through the support of Wexford County Council, Failte Ireland Festival Funding, local partners and sponsors – The Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy Credit Union, Wexford Food Producers Network & Donohoe Skoda. This festival wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of volunteers, and the spirit of the local community. “

Related