Romanian National (23) Charged Over Human Smuggling After Two Found Hidden in Truck at Rosslare Port

A 23-year-old Romanian man has been remanded in custody after being charged with smuggling two men through Rosslare Europort.

He appeared before a special sitting of Wexford District Court last night (Saturday), where no application for bail was made, although one is expected to be heard on Tuesday.

Gardaí arrested the man after two individuals were found hidden in a truck during an immigration check at the port on Friday morning.

The two men were examined by medical staff and are now being assessed at a Provision Centre in Dublin.

The court also granted legal aid and an interpreter for the accused.

