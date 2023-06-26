Rosslare bowled over by new Green!

The people of Rosslare are now enjoying the benefits of a new sporting facility namely the Rosslare Bowling Green Redevelopment Project. The new Green was formally opened by the Chairperson of the Rosslare Municipal District, Councillor Lisa Mc Donald today 23rd June, 2023. The Project was a partnership between Rosslare Bowling Club, Rosslare Community & Sports Centre, Rosslare Development Association, Wexford County Council, Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and Sole Sport Ltd.

About the New Green

· The Project cost €191,000 in total.

· The work took 8 months to complete.

· The Green measures 25 X 40 metres in size.

· It is a 4 lane Bowling Green.

· It has been built to World Bowling Standards.

· The synthetic bowling carpet has an expected life of 20 years.

Councillor Lisa Mc Donald, Chairperson of the Rosslare Municipal District said as she opened the new Facility “The Redeveloped Bowling Green is a marvellous addition to the sporting and community facilities in Rosslare Strand and local area. It gives people of all ages an opportunity to try out a different sport and in particular it may be of interest to retired people or those who have finished with more intensive sports. I hope that this wonderful amenity will bring more people to participate in bowling and to attract high level competitions to the Rosslare Area and thus bring more visitors and boost the local tourism economy.”.

Caroline Godkin, Director of Services for Climate Change and the Environment stated that ” The Council was delighted to be associated with such a fine sporting facility and she hopes that the Bowling Green brings more visitors to the Rosslare Area and adds to the enjoyment of visitors to the traditional and popular resort that is Rosslare Strand”.