Rosslare Communities Invited to Join Creative Yola Language Project

A unique creative project celebrating the heritage of the Yola language is inviting local community groups from the Rosslare Municipal District to take part in upcoming storytelling workshops.

Funded by Wexford County Council through the Creative Ireland Programme, the project is led by theatre practitioner Chris Moran. It aims to raise awareness of Yola—a historical dialect once spoken in parts of Wexford—by exploring its meaning today through theatre and storytelling.

The project has already worked with a number of local groups, including:

Pupils from Tagoat School and St. Mary’s National School

Members of the Brigin Section of Piercestown Girl Guides

Volunteers and visitors at the Yola Farm

Residents of the Rosslare Port Lodge Hotel

Through fun and creative theatre games, these workshops have helped people connect with their local heritage in a fresh and engaging way.

What’s Next?

Using the ideas and stories gathered, Chris will develop two special resource packs—one for adults and one for children and young people. These will include:

A brand new playscript based on Yola heritage

Theatre-based games and activities to help bring the script to life

Easy-to-use tools for learning about and sharing Yola in a meaningful way

The resource packs will be available in print and online, and can be borrowed from Wexford Library. They will be officially launched at a special event on Culture Night 2025.

Get Involved

Cllr. Ger Carthy, Cathaoirleach of Rosslare Municipal District, said:

“This project champions the unique heritage of Rosslare by preserving Yola and making its future more dynamic and accessible. I encourage our local communities to get involved in the storytelling workshops and share their voice in this important local story.”

Related