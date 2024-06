Commuters using the Rosslare Train Service may find their journey costs more this morning

From today fares on some Irish Rail intercity routes are increasing as part of a new pricing structure being implemented by the National Transport Authority.

It’ll impact services to Galway, Sligo, Westport, Waterford and Rosslare.

Meanwhile fares for short journeys on Dublin Bus, Luas and the DART were increased yesterday.

