Rosslare Councillor praises emergency response to tragic Rosslare incident

National Ambulance Officer and Rosslare Independent Councillor, Ger Carthy, was one of the first on the scene as events unfolded at Rosslare Harbour on the evening of February 25th, 2025.

Speaking on Morning mix he gave the details as they unfolded.

Just after 5:00 pm yesterday (Tuesday February 25th) , the captain of the Stena Nordica ferry made an emergency call to the control center in Dublin, reporting a medical emergency on board along with a possible dispute. This call activated a swift multi-agency response, including numerous emergency ambulances and Gardaí, all of whom rushed to the port in anticipation of the ferry’s arrival.

Upon docking, the National Ambulance Service managed the medical emergency. Tragically, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is now under Garda investigation, and authorities are working to determine the full circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. While the investigation is ongoing, this is a deeply sad and tragic event for all those involved.

The ripple effects of such an incident were felt not only by those directly involved but also by the 220 passengers and significant freight aboard the ferry. Passengers and crew were unable to disembark until around 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm, as they were questioned by Gardaí as part of the investigation. It was undoubtedly a traumatic experience for all parties involved.

Speaking to South East Radio Councillor Ger Carthy expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the Port of Rosslare, its management, and Stena Line, all of whom were instrumental in helping the emergency services, passengers, and crew during this difficult situation. The councillor also emphasised that although the port handles a large volume of routine calls, incidents of this nature are rare. He reassured the public that the response to this emergency was carried out swiftly and effectively by the multi-agency teams.

Ger Carthy also acknowledged the hard work of the emergency teams, including the National Ambulance Service and Gardaí, who managed the situation under intense pressure. The investigation is still in progress

The incident remains under investigation, with a man currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

