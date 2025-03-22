Rosslare Councillor Raises Alarm Over Potential Cuts to R117 Rescue Helicopter Hours

A Rosslare councillor has raised his concerns over a potential reduction in operating hours for the R117 rescue helicopter, which may affect Wexford’s fishing community.

It was recently announced that the coast guard rescue helicopter serving Shannon and Sligo would only be in operation between the hours of 8am to 8pm, as the state’s contract with CHC Ireland comes to an end, and a transfer period with the American-based Bristow group begins.

Aontu’s Jim Codd is now seeking answers as to whether Waterford’s R117 will now adopt a similarly reduced operation period.

Speaking to South East Radio News, the councillor said that fishing is not an activity that operates within certain timeframes:

“How long will the training go on for, while the transfer from CHC to Bristow takes place, how long will it go on for? Fishermen need assurances around this. Fishing is not ‘8 to 8’, the boats put in massive hours and we need to be able to come to the rescue if they need us.”

