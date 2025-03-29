Back to News

Rosslare Councillor says that rise in anti-social behaviour in the District won’t be tolerated

John Moynihan

A spate of anti-social behaviour in some council-owned housing estates in the Rosslare District is causing fear among some residents.

That’s according to Cllr Jim Codd, who says that thuggery in council-owned properties, funded by the taxpayer, should not be tolerated.

Speaking to South East Radio News, the Aontú councillor said that it’s a matter that he’ll be raising at the next sitting of Wexford County Council:

“I really will be demanding answers on this at the next Council meeting. We won’t have this thuggery in our Council houses and Approved Housing Body houses. Just remember – they can move you out of there very quickly. So let this be a warning to those that are becoming the bane of their neighbours’ lives – you’ll be moved out of there, if you continue with this. We won’t be tolerating thuggery like that in houses paid for by the taxpayer.”

