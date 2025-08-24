Rosslare Councillor says the death of a young boy with scoliosis is extremely sad

Rosslare Councillor Jim Codd says the death of a nine year old boy with scoliosis in July is a shocking indictment of our health service for children.

Aontu Councillor Codd’s comments follow his party leaders comments.

Peader Tobinsays Children’s Health Ireland has descended into a totally dysfunctional system which must be handed over to the HSE.

Deputy Tobin attended a march in Dublin yesterday as a mark of respect for Harvey Morrison, the 9-year-old who recently died after waiting 33 months for his scoliosis surgery last year.

