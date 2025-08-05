Rosslare Europort Celebrates Brittany Ferries’ Expansion to Daily Sailings on Cherbourg Route

Rosslare Europort has officially welcomed Brittany Ferries’ announcement to expand its Rosslare to Cherbourg ferry service to a daily frequency starting in October 2025. The service will increase from five weekly sailings in each direction to seven, ensuring greater choice and capacity for both freight and passenger customers. A new Tuesday evening departure at 21:00 is among the changes being introduced as part of this strategic move.

The announcement follows the upcoming withdrawal of Stena Line from the Rosslare-Cherbourg route at the end of September. Glenn Carr, Director Commercial Business Units for Iarnród Éireann – which operates Rosslare Europort – praised the rapid response by Brittany Ferries to growing market demand:

“Since Brexit, direct sailings from Rosslare to the European continent have increased six-fold. Brittany Ferries’ swift decision to expand is a testament to the strength of this route and their commitment to serving both freight and tourism sectors.”

This marks the latest in a series of expansions by Brittany Ferries, who began operating from Rosslare to Cherbourg in January 2021 with just one sailing per week. Their service has steadily grown, now reaching daily sailings by the end of 2025.

The announcement also comes amid Rosslare Europort’s largest-ever investment programme, which includes new freight and passenger check-in facilities, deployment of SmartPort technology, and the nearing completion of Terminal 7 and a new permanent border control post. Plans are also progressing for the port’s future Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Hub, with a planning application expected in the coming months.

Rosslare Europort continues to solidify its position as a vital gateway between Ireland and mainland Europe, supporting trade, tourism, and sustainable infrastructure growth.

