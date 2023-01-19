Rosslare Europort had it’s busiest ever year in 2022

After breaking records in 2021, 2022 was busier than ever for Rosslare Europort.

2022 saw a 5% growth on freight, this saw 200,000 units of freight went through the port. Over half a million people went through the port last year and 2023 looks set to be even busier.A €200m expansion of Rosslare Europort, which will Brexit-proof the facility is about to start. Funding for the development will be claimed under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

After a history-making 2021 and 2022 saw Rosslare Europort become Ireland’s number one port for direct RoRo/Pax services to Europe, the port has also outlined its vision to become the Offshore Renewable Energy Hub of Ireland.The Offshore Renewable Energy hub plan represents an investment estimated at €200million, and will be aligned with existing developments such as the Rosslare Europort Masterplan; Office of Public Works Project T7, to develop a permanent Border Control Post; and the new TII N25 Rosslare Europort Access Road.

Speaking about the current expansions on ‘Morning Mix’ Port Manager Glenn Carr gave details on what the next few years look like for Rosslare.