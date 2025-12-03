Rosslare Europort Plans Major Offshore Renewable Energy Hub to Boost Green Economy

Rosslare Europort is moving forward with plans to develop Ireland’s largest Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Hub, a €220 million project set to create 2,000 jobs and support the country’s renewable energy transition.

The port authority, Iarnród Éireann, will submit a planning application to An Coimisiún Pleanála next week for the new facility designed to support offshore wind, wave and tidal energy industries.

The hub will feature heavy-lift berths, storage areas and a small boat harbour and is set to become Ireland’s primary base for constructing, operating and maintaining offshore wind farms in the Irish and Celtic Seas.

The project aims to contribute to Ireland’s goal of 5GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, with the potential to support up to 1GW annually.

If approved, construction will begin in 2027 with completion expected by 2029 providing a significant boost to the green economy in the southeast region.

Wexford Labour TD George Lawlor said it’s a gamechanger for not just Wexford but the entire country

