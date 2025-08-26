Rosslare Europort Prepares for Largest Maritime Development in Ireland

Rosslare Europort is getting ready to submit a planning application for what will be the biggest maritime development in the country. This follows the recent granting of Marine Area Consent (MAC), a key approval from the Marine Area Regulatory Authority. The MAC gives Iarnród Éireann, the Port Authority for Rosslare, the right to use a section of the State’s maritime area for this important project.

The plan is to double the size of Rosslare Europort by reclaiming about 24.5 hectares of land from the sea. New port facilities will be built to help meet Ireland’s offshore renewable energy goals. These include deeper shipping channels, two new deep-water berths, and a small boat harbour for local use. The port will be able to support the building of offshore wind farms in both the Irish and Celtic seas. In the future, it will also serve as a base for wind farm maintenance, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

Planning is expected to be submitted in autumn 2025, with construction beginning in late 2026, if approved and funded. It will take about two years to complete.

Glenn Carr, Director of Commercial Business Units at Iarnród Éireann, said the MAC approval is a big step forward. He said the new infrastructure will support renewable energy, expand the port, and strengthen Wexford’s economy.

This development follows more good news for Rosslare. The port recently secured €17.68 million in European Union funding to upgrade Berth 3, including new ramps and green energy systems. That work is part of a bigger €170 million transformation at the port, which is already underway.

Since work began, over 2,300 construction workers have been inducted, with more than 1 million hours completed. The site has seen 24 new buildings, new roads, fencing, and drainage systems installed, and €40 million spent with local contractors. A new smart port system and modern border control facility are also in progress.

Wexford Labour TD George Lawlor said this will be a gamechanger for Wexford

You can learn more about Rosslare Europort’s development at https://www.rosslareeuroport.ie/en-ie/

