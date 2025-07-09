Rosslare Europort Set for €200 Million Expansion and 2,000 New Jobs in Renewable Energy Hub

Rosslare Europort is on the cusp of a major transformation, with management preparing to submit a €200 million planning application that will nearly double the size of the port and create over 2,000 jobs in the Offshore Renewable Energy sector.

The development will firmly position the Wexford port as a key player in Ireland’s green energy future.

The ambitious plan includes the construction of two new berths, upgrades to existing infrastructure, and the reclamation of up to 20 hectares of land from the sea.

This project builds on an existing €170 million investment that’s delivering 29 new buildings across 55 acres to modernise customs and logistics infrastructure post-Brexit.

The port has also been awarded €19.2 million in EU funding for its “Green Drift” project, a joint initiative with Dunkirk Port.

This funding will support low-emission infrastructure, including berth upgrades, RoRo ramps, and onshore power supply to support larger, greener vessels.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Labour TD George Lawlor is urging central government to get behind the investment

Related