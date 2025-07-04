Rosslare Europort Set for Major Upgrade Following €19.2m EU Funding Windfall

Over €21 million in EU funding is being invested in two major transport projects involving Rosslare Europort and the rail line to Wexford.

Iarnród Éireann will receive €19.2 million for the “GREEN DRIFT” project to develop low-emission port infrastructure at Rosslare, including upgraded berths, RoRo ramps, and onshore power for vessels.

A further €2.7 million has been allocated to protect the coastal railway between Dublin and Rosslare from erosion and flooding linked to climate change.

Minister Seán Canney said the investment supports vital trade growth at Rosslare, where traffic to continental Europe has increased by nearly 400% in three years.

