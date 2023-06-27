Rosslare Harbour brings the Wexford haul of Green Coast Awards to 10!

The vibrant local Community in Rosslare Harbour through the Rosslare-Kilrane Environmental Group, the Rosslare Development Association and the Kilrane- Rosslare Harbour Men’s Shed have succeeded in winning their first Green Coast Flag for 2023. This great achievement was marked by the official Green Flag raising ceremony performed by Councillor Lisa Mc Donald, Chairperson of the Rosslare District Committee of Wexford County Council on 23rd June, 2023 at Rosslare Harbour Beach. The Award is the the culmination of the hard work of all the volunteers from the Community Groups under the Clean Coast Programme.

Councillor Lisa Mc Donald said ” I am delighted to raise the Green Flag for Rosslare Harbour Beach as it recognises this hidden gem of a Beach that rivals many of the other fine Beaches in County Wexford and the rest of the country I wish to commend the Rosslare Harbour Development Association and the Rosslare-Kilrane Environmental Group and the Rosslare Harbour-Kilrane Men’s Shed for all their efforts to attain the Green Coast Award in partnership with the County Council”.

Carolyne Godkin, Director of Services for Climate Change and Environment with Wexford County Council added to Councillor Mc Donald’s praise of the local voluntary groups in congratulating all the local volunteers for their hard work in keeping Rosslare Harbour Beach in great condition and noting that it was all the more special as this brings the number of Green Coast Flags in Co. Wexford to 10. Wexford County Council introduced the Green Coast Award to Ireland from Wales in 2001, the Awards are now managed by An Taisce.