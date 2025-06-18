Rosslare Harbour RNLI Assist Injured Sailor Off Rosslare Europort

The Rosslare Harbour RNLI lifeboat crew launched a successful rescue mission on the evening of June 16th after receiving an alert from the Irish Coast Guard about an injured sailor aboard a yacht one mile off Rosslare Europort.

The all-weather lifeboat launched promptly at 19:15 and, upon reaching the vessel, communicated with the four-person crew. After assessing the situation, the decision was made to transfer the injured crew member onto the lifeboat for immediate care.

The lifeboat returned safely to Rosslare Europort, where the injured individual was reunited with family. Thankfully, the remaining crew members were unharmed. Weather conditions at the time were calm, dry, and clear—ideal for a smooth rescue operation. The lifeboat was back at berth by 20:00 and was washed down and refuelled, ready for its next callout.

Alan Murphy, Launch Authority for Rosslare Harbour RNLI, praised both the yacht crew for their preparedness and the RNLI team for their swift response. “We encourage anyone planning a trip or activity at sea to always go prepared,” he said. “Check weather and tides, carry proper communication equipment, and always wear a lifejacket or suitable flotation device. If you get into trouble or see someone in danger, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”

Lifeboat Crew:

Coxswain: Micheál Ferguson

Mechanic: Keith Morris

Navigator: Stephen Breen

Crew: Paul McCormack, Conor Barry, Ronan Hill, Seán Cullen

