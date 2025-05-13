Rosslare Harbour RNLI Assists Three Sailors After Yacht Runs Aground Off Raven Point

Rosslare Harbour RNLI responded to an emergency call on Saturday evening after a 44-foot yacht with three people onboard ran aground off Raven Point.

The all-weather lifeboat launched at 5:55pm following a request from the Irish Coast Guard. The yacht’s crew had contacted emergency services after their vessel became stranded just off the coast.

Upon arrival, the lifeboat crew assessed the situation and, after communication with those onboard, determined the best course of action was to tow the yacht to safety. A tow line was attached, and the vessel was brought to the safe water mark. It was then escorted to Rosslare Port where it moored safely. The lifeboat returned to station by 7:25pm.

Thankfully, all three crew members were unharmed. Conditions at sea were reported as dry, calm, and clear.

Tony Kehoe, Launch Authority for Rosslare Harbour RNLI, praised the crew of the yacht for acting responsibly. “They had the proper communication equipment and flotation devices, which made a big difference,” he said. He also commended the RNLI crew for their swift and professional response.

Mr. Kehoe added a reminder to all those heading to sea: “Always check weather and tides, carry the right safety gear, and wear a lifejacket or flotation device. In any emergency, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”

The lifeboat crew included Coxswain Micheál Ferguson, Mechanic Keith Morris, and crew members Derek Trenaman, Paul McCormack, Padraig Quirke, Seán Cullen, and Conor Barry.

